Stocks extend decline amid recession fears

Markets are still on edge after data that showed U.S. factory activity shrinking in September to its weakest level since 2009, ratcheting up fears that the U.S.-China trade war is hobbling the world's largest economy.

The print saw the Dow drop nearly 350 points yesterday - with another 116-point loss likely at the open - as stocks flashed red overnight across Europe and Asia.

Wall Street's next focus is this morning's ADP private payrolls report, which will give further clues about the labor market and broader economy ahead of the government's monthly jobs report on Friday.