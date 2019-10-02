More unrest in Hong Kong

The Hang Seng Index was closed for a market holiday on Tuesday, though things quickly went south during today's open, before the benchmark ended the session 0.2% lower .

In an escalation of violence, Hong Kong police yesterday shot a teenage protester, the first to be hit by live ammunition in almost four months of unrest in the Chinese-ruled city.

Data also showed retail sales in the Asian financial hub slumping 23% in August, marking a seventh consecutive month of decline. July's drop was 11.4%.

