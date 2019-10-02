Tata Motors domestic sales decline 50% in September

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) reports September domestic sales -50% to 32,376 units.

According to Mr. Girish Wagh, President, Commercial Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors Ltd., “With the ongoing subdued demand, we continued our focus on system stock correction by driving retail and aligning production. Retail sales are estimated to be ahead of wholesale by over 16% in September and over 27% in Q2, reducing the overall stock level to the lowest for the last 6 quarters. We are monitoring the impact of the relief package announced by the Government, and look forward to improved demand from revival in consumption and spend in infrastructure projects.”