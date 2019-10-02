Aptiv lands Gabocom

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) announces the acquisition of Gabo Systemtechnik GmbH from funds managed by Bregal Unternehmerkapital for ~$310M.

Gabocom is described as a leading provider of highly-engineered, high-quality cable management and protection solutions for the telecommunications industry. The company generates about $100M in revenue per year.

"Gabocom is a strong strategic fit for Aptiv and highly complementary to our HellermannTyton business," says Aptiv CEO Kevin Clark. "This transaction broadens our capabilities in the telecommunications market and expands our platform for growth in key industrial markets," he adds.

The transaction is expected to close by the end of 2019 and be modestly accretive to EPS in 2020.

Source: Press Release