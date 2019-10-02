TD Ameritrade follows Schwab in going to $0 trades

Hours after Charles Schwab reduces U.S. stock, ETF, and options online trade commissions to zero, TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) follows suit.

TD Ameritrade cuts commissions for its online exchange-listed stock, ETF (domestic and Canadian), and option trades from $6.95 to $0, effective Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019.

Clients trading options will now pay 65 cents per contract with no exercise and assignment fees.

Sees change affecting revenue by ~$220M-$240M per quarter, or ~15%-16% of net revenue based on June quarter 2019 revenue.

"We'll have more information about our fiscal 2020 plan when we release fourth-quarter earnings later this month," TD Ameritrade CFO Steve Boyle.