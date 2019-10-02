TD Ameritrade follows Schwab in going to $0 trades

Hours after Charles Schwab reduces U.S. stock, ETF, and options online trade commissions to zero, TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) follows suit.
TD Ameritrade cuts commissions for its online exchange-listed stock, ETF (domestic and Canadian), and option trades from $6.95 to $0, effective Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019.
Clients trading options will now pay 65 cents per contract with no exercise and assignment fees.
Sees change affecting revenue by ~$220M-$240M per quarter, or ~15%-16% of net revenue based on June quarter 2019 revenue.
"We'll have more information about our fiscal 2020 plan when we release fourth-quarter earnings later this month," TD Ameritrade CFO Steve Boyle.
AMTD falls 0.5% in premarket trading, after closing down 26% on Tuesday; E*Trade (NASDAQ:ETFC) falls 0.7% in premarket after closing down 16% Tuesday; Schwab (NYSE:SCHW)-0.7% premarket after losing 9.7% in regular trading yesterday. Interactive Brokers (IEX:IBKR) essentially flat in the premarket after falling 9.4% yesterday.
