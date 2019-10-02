Kindred Biosciences lines up financing

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) announces it closed on a $50M senior secured debt facility with investment affiliates managed by Solar Capital Partners.

The non-dilutive financing agreement provides KindredBio with up to $50M of borrowing capacity available in three tranches, each bearing interest at 1-Month LIBOR + 6.75% with a floor of 2.17%.

The company says the debt facility further strengthens its balance sheet and extends the operating cash runway,

The facility gives Kindred the potential to fund the current operating plan at least through the end of 2021, by which time it expects approval and launch of multiple additional products with substantial revenue potential.

Source: Press Release