RPM increases EPS, backs guidance

Excluding restructuring and other charges, as well as investment gains, adjusted diluted EPS increased 25% to $0.95 from $0.76 a year ago.

FQ1 sales of $1.47B vs. $1.46B in the year earlier period. By segment: Construction Products +3.6%; Performance Coatings +0.4%; Consumer +0.4%; Specialty Products -4.3%.

"We continued to experience the benefits of the plant rationalization, manufacturing improvements and center-led procurement initiatives of our 2020 MAP to Growth operating improvement plan during the quarter," said CEO Frank Sullivan.

The company maintained projected adjusted EBIT growth in the 20% to 24% range, as previously reported in July. It expects this to result in adjusted diluted EPS between $3.30 and $3.42 for fiscal 2020.

RPM +1.2% premarket

FQ1 results