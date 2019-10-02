Postal Realty enters $100M credit pact

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) gets a $100M senior revolving credit facility with a four-year term through September 2023.

Floating rate facility carries an interest rate of either a base rate plus a range of 70 to 140 basis points or LIBOR plus 170-240 bps, each depending on a consolidated leverage ratio.

Provides an accordion feature permitting expansion to $200M.

PSTL has completed 18 properties and entered agreements for 46 more properties so far this quarter.

The credit facility will support its efforts to convert opportunities in its pipeline into owned assets, said CEO Andrew Spodek.