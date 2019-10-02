Valeritas up 9% premarket after debt restructuring

Valeritas Holdings (NASDAQ:VLRX) restructures a substantial portion of its outstanding long-term debt, reducing the total debt balance by an aggregate of $25M.

Under the terms of the debt restructuring, $25M of Valeritas senior secured long-term debt held by CR Group L.P. (CRG) affiliated funds and another creditor was exchanged for newly created Valeritas Series B Convertible Preferred Stock.

The debt exchange reduces the outstanding balance of senior secured debt to ~$17M. The restructuring will save ~$8.0M in cash interest expense payments through March 2022. This restructuring will result in greater financial flexibility and cash savings.

Separately, Valeritas expects Q3 sales of ~$8.5M and reiterates its FY 2019 revenue guidance of $31M to $33M.

The Company expects gross margin and operating expenses to be ~50% and between $17.2M and $17.7M for Q3, respectively.

Additionally, VLRX intends to file a 510K for V-Go SIM blue-tooth Accessory Product in Q1 2020, followed by immediate launch upon FDA clearance.