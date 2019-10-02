Cenovus to cut full-year capex, raise Q4 dividend by 25%

Presenting its updated corporate strategy and five-year business plan, Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) reduces its capital spending guidance forecast for the year and plans to raise its Q4 dividend, saying it seeks to return more money to shareholders.

CVE now sees its 2019 capital budget at C$1.1B-C$1.2B, a C$150M reduction from the midpoint of its previous guidance, and says it will raise its dividend by 25% to C$0.0625/share, also believing it will have capacity for further dividend increases at 5%-10% annually, even in a US$45/bbl WTI price environment.

CVE's five-year business plan targets cumulative free funds flow of $11B through 2024; production growth of 2%-3% per year to 550K boe/day by the end of 2024; and potential for $9B in remaining free funds flow to finance opportunistic share repurchases, further dividend growth, additional debt reduction and disciplined investments.