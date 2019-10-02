German institutes slash growth forecast amid manufacturing woes

Subdued trade tensions, waning global demand and a slump in German manufacturing PMI propelled Germany’s five leading research institutes to slash their forecasts for economic growth.

FY19 German GDP growth has been slashed to 0.5% from 0.8%, worst since 2013.

FY20 German GDP forecast revised to 1.1% from prior growth of 1.8%, however, they are still above Bloomberg forecast of 0.9% and OECD at 0.6%.

Capacity utilization still trends above the long-term average, eluding the talks of an economic crisis.

ETFs: EWG, DAX, GF, DXGE, HEWG, DBGR, EWGS, FGM, FLGR, GF, HEWG, DBGR, FGM

Source: Investing.com