ATVI -2.7% as Bernstein turns bearish

Bernstein downgrades Activision-Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) from Market Perform to Underperfom and raises the target from $41 to $43, which remains the Street-low PT.

Analyst Todd Juenger: "We cannot reconcile the current stock price with the company’s risk-adjusted fundamentals."

Juenger says reliable growth over time depends on franchise stability, and notes that ATVI is relying on shooter games that don't have this aspect. The analyst says he would "be more positive on sports games."

He says the market is "paying too much for the hype" surrounding Call of Duty mobile and World of Warcraft Classic.