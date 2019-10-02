Tesla aims for Shanghai production this month

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) plans to start producing cars in Shanghai this month, according to Reuters.

Sources indicate that it's unclear if the company will hit its target of making at least 1K Model 3s a week by the end of the year.

Tesla's state partners on the Shanghai project include Shanghai Construction Group, China Construction Industrial & Energy Engineering Group, State Grid, Power Construction Corporation of China and MinMetals’ Shanghai unit Baoye.

Tesla is ramping up in China amid weakness in the broad Chinese automobile market.