Israel plans sharply higher natural gas exports to Egypt

Energy companies partnering to develop Israel's Leviathan and Tamar offshore gas fields say they will significantly increase the amount of natural gas exports to Egypt.

The companies say an amended agreement calls for a 34% increase in exports to 85B cm, and one source in the Israeli energy industry reportedly estimates the value of the gas has climbed to $19.5B - $14B from Leviathan and $5.5B from Tamar.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL), Israel's Delek Drilling (OTC:DKDRF) and Ratio Oil are the major partners in the Leviathan field, while NBL, Delek Drilling, Isramco and Tamar Petroleum lead development of the Tamar field.

The companies say the amount of gas to be sold from Leviathan will nearly double to 60B over 15 years, while exports from Tamar will be reduced to 25.3B cm from 32B cm over the same period.