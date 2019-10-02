ArQule launches registrational study of miransertib in PS and PROS

ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) doses first patient in the registrational MOSAIC (Miransertib in Overgrowth Syndromes in Adults and Children) trial of its oral, selective pan-AKT inhibitor, miransertib, for the treatment of Proteus syndrome (PS) and PIK3CA-related Overgrowth Spectrum disorders (PROS).

The study will enroll approx. 30-35 patients to evaluate the objective response to miransertib in patients with PS and PROS. Same number of patients will be enrolled in 2 other cohorts for patients under compassionate use or those ineligible to enter the registrational cohorts.