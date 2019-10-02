Lennar +3.2% as Q3 results reflect market improvement

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) gains 3.2% in premarket trading after Q3 EPS of $1.59 beats the average analyst estimate of $1.32 as the housing market continued to solidify during the quarter.

Per-share results advance from $1.37 in the year-ago quarter.

Deliveries rose 7% to 13,522 homes and new orders increased 9% to 13,369 homes during the quarter.

Q3 total revenue of $5.86B exceeds consensus estimate of $5.48B and increased from $5.67B in Q3 2018.

For new orders, average home sales price in the quarter was $390K vs. $412K a year ago.

Backlog of 18,908 homes, down 2% with backlog dollar value of $7.6B, down 9%.

Q3 homebuilding operating margin on home sales of 12.0% compares with 11.7% in the year-ago quarter.

During the quarter, Lennar increased its controlled homesites to 30% from 25%, making progress in reaching its 40% goal.

Conference call at 11:00 AM ET.

Previously: Lennar EPS beats by $0.27, beats on revenue (Oct. 2)