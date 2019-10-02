New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) completes its acquisition of select assets from Ditech Holding (DHCP) and Ditech Financial at a purchase price of $1.2B.

New Residential is financing the acquisition with financing facilities and cash on hand.

As previously announced, New Residential is purchasing Ditech's forward Fannie Mae, Ginnie Mae, and non-agency mortgage servicing rights with an aggregate unpaid principal balance of ~$62B as of Aug. 31, 2019, the servicer advance receivables relating to such MSRs and other assets core to the origination and servicing businesses.

New Residential is also assuming certain Ditech office spaces and adding ~1,100 Ditech employees to support the increase in volume to its existing origination and servicing operations.

Previously: Ditech gets court approval for New Residential, Mortgage Assets deals (Sept. 25)