Canopy Rivers invests additional $10M in Terrascend
Oct. 02, 2019 8:22 AM ETRIV Capital Inc. (CNPOF)CNPOFBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Canopy Rivers (OTCPK:CNPOF) has completed a $10M investment in TerrAscend Canada Inc., a subsidiary of its portfolio company TerrAscend (OTCQX:TRSSF).
- The investment includes the purchase of 13,243 units, with each unit consisting of: (i) one unsecured convertible debenture of TerrAscend Canada with a principal amount of CA $1,000 (the "Debentures"), and (ii) 25.2 common share purchase warrants of TerrAscend exercisable until October 2, 2024 (the "Warrants").
- The Debentures will bear interest at a rate of 6.0% per annum and will mature on October 2, 2024. Each Debenture will be convertible into common shares or exchangeable shares in the capital of TerrAscend at the option of Canopy Rivers.
- Each Warrant will entitle Canopy Rivers to acquire one common share of TerrAscend, at an exercise price of CA $6.49.
- Net proceeds from the Investment will be used for general corporate purposes and will not be used in connection with cannabis or cannabis-related operations in U.S.