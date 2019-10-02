Caleres sets new strategy and financial targets
Oct. 02, 2019 8:28 AM ETCaleres, Inc. (CAL)CALBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Caleres (NYSE:CAL) provides an update ahead of its Investor Day presentation today in New York City.
- "We are focused on building on the progress we have made over the last several years to position our portfolio to capture rapidly changing consumer preferences and enhance our capabilities to better service our customers," says Caleres CEO Diane Sullivan,
- Caleres unveils a new long-term strategic plan to capture share in the global footwear market by focusing on broadening reach and power of brands, strengthening customer connections and accelerating innovation.
- New financial targets from Caleres include low single-digit CAGR revenue growth through 2022, double-digit EPS growth through 2022 and return on invested capital of greater than 15% through 2022.
- Source: Press Release