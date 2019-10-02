Postmates comes to select Walgreens stores

DoorDash (DOORD) and Postmates (POSTM) are among the food delivery companies branching out in an increasingly competitive market.

Today, Postmates announced it would start deliveries from 174 Walgreens (NASDAQ:WBA) and Duane Reade stores in Manhattan and Brooklyn. Postmates hopes to strike a nationwide deal with Walgreens.

Postmates also delivers from 7-Eleven stores and Walmart.

DoorDash delivers from Walmart and recently signed an agreement with Mercato to deliver from 750 independent grocers in 22 states.

Uber (NYSE:UBER) Eats is testing grocery delivery in Australia and is in similar talks in Europe and North America.