Golden Week starts off rough in Macau

Early forecasts on Macau gross gaming revenue for October are coming in on the negative side.

JPMorgan sees a GGR drop of 3% for the month, while Bernstein expects a decline of 3% to 6%.

"With the Golden week leading off the month, the trend so far is not looking too optimistic based on our recent conversations with industry participants in Macau. While hotel bookings are solid, we expect the quality of the customers will be lower (i.e., lower spend per head) this year," notes the Bernstein analyst team.

The Golden Week holiday has started off rough with violent protests in Hong Kong making the headlines.

Macau casino stocks: Wynn Macau (OTCPK:WYNMF, OTCPK:WYNMY), Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN), Sands China (OTCPK:SCHYY, OTCPK:SCHYF), Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS), MGM China (OTCPK:MCHVF, OTCPK:MCHVY). MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM), Galaxy Entertainment (OTCPK:GXYEF), SJM Holdings (OTCPK:SJMHF, OTCPK:SJMHY), Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO), Studio City International (NYSE:MSC).