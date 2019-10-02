Interactive Brokers gains a bull in Compass Point

As Interactive Brokers (IEX:IBKR) falls amid online brokers' race to cut commissions to zero, Compass Point Chris Allen upgrades IBKR to buy from neutral, viewing the selloff as an attractive opportunity to buy.

Allen sees IBKR as "well insulated" from competitive pressure on the commission front as it announced its "Lite" zero-commission offering last week and could benefit if retail trading perks up.

Sets price target of $56, implying a 15% potential upside.

IBKR closed down 9.4% on Tuesday and slides 1.7% in premarket trading as TD Ameritrade announced its zero-commission fee offering after Tuesday's close.

Allen's recommendation contrasts with the Quant rating of Bearish; before this action, Sell-Side average rating was Hold (1 Buy, 4 Hold, 1 Underperform).

Previously: Online brokers tumble after Schwab cuts commissions to zero (Oct. 1)