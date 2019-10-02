Toll Brothers, Carlyle form JV for Atlanta apartment community

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) and an affiliate of Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) form a joint venture to develop Osprey, a 320-unit luxury apartment community in Atlanta's West Midtown neighborhood.
The joint venture has obtained a construction loan facility from BB&T Real Estate Funding and Comerica Bank.
Toll Brothers Apartment Living will manage the development, marketing, leasing, and property management of Osprey.
Leasing and first move-ins are projected for early 2020.
Carlyle’s equity for this investment came from the Carlyle Realty Partners VIII fund. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
