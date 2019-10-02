Digital Realty launches euro notes offering

Digital Realty (NYSE:DLR) starts offering euro-denominated bonds.

Intends to use proceeds to repay borrowings under its operating partnership's global revolving credit facility, acquire additional properties or businesses, fund development opportunities, and to provide working capital and other general corporate purposes.

The euro notes will be offered only outside the U.S.

Offering is being made by its operating partnership, Digital Realty Trust L.P. and the euro notes will be senior unsecured obligations of Digital Euro Finco LLC.

Digital Realty Trust slips 0.8% in premarket trading.

Previously: Digital Realty prices 12M-share preferred offering (Oct. 1)