Marathon Petroleum, Andersons to combine ethanol interests

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) and The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) unveil a merger of four ethanol entities to create The Andersons Marathon Holdings, to be 50.1% owned by ANDE and 49.9% by MPC.

The ethanol facilities involved in the merger are located in Albion, Mich.; Clymers, Ind.; and Greenville, Ohio, which were all previously jointly owned by MPC and ANDE; and ANDE's wholly-owned ethanol facility in Denison, Iowa.

MPC and ANDE say the combination will allow its respective commercial teams to trade corn, ethanol and DDGs freely among the four facilities to achieve optimal profitability.