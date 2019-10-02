Stitch Fix -14% on profitability concerns

Wells Fargo digs into Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) after the online retailer disappoints with FQ1 guidance.

Analyst Ike Boruchow: "While top-line guidance continues to call for 20%+ growth, the outlook for profitability is more concerning. Specifically, 1Q & FY20 EBITDA was guided well below expectations (FY EBITDA of $10-30M ~50% below Street) as the company continues to invest behind its growth (UK launch, brand marketing ramp, etc). SFIX also announced a small pivot in their model, launching a 'direct-buy' test 8 weeks ago (where customers can select personalized choices on the website) in an effort to drive a larger share of wallet."

WF keeps a Market Perform rating on Stitch Fix and drops its price target to $20 from $30 (1.0X FY20 revenue) vs. the sell-side average PT of $30.89.