BlackRock and Tencent in talks on China alliance

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) and Chinese internet giant Tencent Holdings (OTCPK:TCEHY) have discussed ways for the world's largest money manager to boost its presence in China, the Wall Street Journal reports, citing people familiar with the matter.

The talks with Tencent, which are in early stages, focus on how to make BlackRock's tools and models for building investment portfolios available to the Chinese market, the people said.

BlackRock is in talks with a number of other companies as it considers potential partners in China.

Some employees at BlackRock have been encouraging strengthening ties with Tencent, one person told the WSJ, especially after Vanguard Group formed a JV earlier this year with Alibaba affiliate Ant Financial.