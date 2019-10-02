737 MAX profit over safety - Boeing engineer

A senior Boeing (NYSE:BA) engineer filed an internal ethics complaint this year stating that during the development of the 737 MAX, the company had rejected a safety system to minimize costs, equipment that he felt could have reduced risks that contributed to two fatal crashes.

The planemaker has provided the complaint, which was reviewed by the NYT, to the Department of Justice as part of a criminal investigation into the design of the MAX.

Many other current and former Boeing employees have privately discussed problems with the design and decision-making process on the 737 MAX, outlining episodes when managers dismissed engineers' recommendations or prioritized profits.