U.S. Cellular focuses 5G rollout on Iowa, Wisconsin

U.S. Cellular (USM -2.8% ) has announced its rollout markets for 5G, tabbing Iowa and Wisconsin as the forefront of its upgrade efforts.

Beginning in the first quarter of 2020, the company will lean on its 600 MHz spectrum for its initial 5G deployment.

Customers in the two states with 4G devices will see increased speeds first as towers are updated, and the company will start turning on its network in Iowa communities including Cedar Rapids, Davenport, Des Moines, Dubuque and Waterloo, along with Wisconsin communities including Green Bay, Madison, Milwaukee, Oshkosh and Racine.

The company will move radios up the tower for improved rural coverage and replace them with software-upgradeable basebands for quicker upgrades.