Ford's U.S. sales drop amid transition year

Ford (F -3.7% ) reports Q3 sales in the U.S. fell 4.9% to 580,251 units.

Truck sales were up 8.8%, while SUV sales fell 10.5% and car sales plunged 29.5%.

Ford's truck and SUV mix climbed to 87% during the quarter vs. 82% as year ago, taking average transaction pricing to $37,900 per vehicle at the end of September.

Ford sales update: "As planned, this year is a transitional one for Ford as we move from our sedan lineup to an all-new winning portfolio of trucks and SUVs. Ranger sales continue to accelerate and the all-new Explorer and Escape are hitting dealer showrooms now. Our truck, van and commercial business continued to be strong in the third quarter, with record van sales and continued F-Series sales leadership."

Notable Q3 model tallies: F-Series -6.0% to 214K units, Mustang -12% to 17K units, Transit +25% to 44K units, Explorer -48% to 32K units, Expedition +48% to 19K units, Taurus -83% to 1K units.