Stocks start sharply lower on rising worries over growth, valuations

Stocks resume yesterday's drop, as investors rethink growth prospects and current valuations amid mounting concerns that the U.S. may finally buckle under the weight of the global economic slowdown; S&P and Dow both -1% , Nasdaq -1.1% .

Investor worries were sparked yesterday after the Institute for Supply Management said U.S. manufacturing activity fell last month to its lowest level in more than a decade.

European bourses are off sharply, with U.K.'s FTSE -2.4% , France's CAC -2.1% and Germany's DAX -1.7 %; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei -0.5% and China's Shanghai Composite was closed on holiday.

In the U.S., an initial look at the S&P 500 sectors shows 10 of the 11 groups in the red, led by materials ( -1.4% ), industrials ( -1.2% ), energy ( -1.1% ) and financials ( -1.1% ), while the real estate sector ( +0.1% ) ekes out an early gain.

U.S. Treasury prices edge higher, pushing the two-year yield down 5 bps to 1.51% and the 10-year yield 2 bps lower to 1.62%; U.S. Dollar Index flat at 99.16.

WTI November crude oil -0.8% to $53.19/bbl ahead of U.S. inventory data later this morning.

Still ahead, a number of Federal Reserve speeches are scheduled for today, including from New York Fed President John Williams at 10:50 a.m. ET.