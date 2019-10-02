Fee wars also to hurt big banks' earnings - KBW

Oct. 02, 2019
  • For Morgan Stanley (MS -2.1%), Bank of America (BAC -1.2%), and Wells Fargo (WFC -0.6%), the commission rates price war will cut 2020 EPS by ~2.3%-6.6% in a worst-case scenario, estimates KBW analyst Brian Kleinhanzl.
  • "The reality is that banks would likely push clients to fee-based accounts as an offset and could possibly raise fees elsewhere as an offset," he writes in a note to clients.
  • Removing all retail brokerage transaction revenue results in an EPS decline of 6.6% for Morgan Stanley, 2.3% for Bank of America, and 2.6% for Wells Fargo, he said.
  • "The larger risk to Universal Banks is a meaningful reduction in asset-based fees as those are multiples of retail commissions or transaction fees" for MS, BAC, and WFC.
  • While the reduction of commission rates or asset-based fee rates would be negative for all banks relative to current forecast, "the impact from retail commissions moving lower appears manageable," Kleinhanzl summs up.
