SeaWorld to be impacted by new TripAdvisor whale breeding policy

SeaWorld Entertainment (SEAS -2.4% ) trades lower after TripAdvisor (TRIP -2% ) says it won't sell tickets to attractions that breed or import captive whales and dolphins used for public display.

"They would have to have made a public commitment either to cease all breeding and importation of cetaceans for display with immediate effect or to develop alternative models, such as seaside-sanctuary environments, for the population of captive cetaceans already in their care," notes TripAdvisor communications exec James Kay.

The drop in SeaWorld coincides with a down market day overall. The S&P 500 Index is off 1.33%.