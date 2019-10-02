Moody’s acquires ABS Suite to bolster its offering of solutions for securitized transactions
Oct. 02, 2019 10:09 AM ETMoody's Corporation (MCO)MCOBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) acquired ABS Suite, a software platform used by issuers and trustees for the administration of asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities programs, from Deloitte & Touche LLP.
- The ABS Suite product and personnel will join Moody’s Analytics’ Structured Solutions business, which provides research, data and analytical tools to participants on all sides of the market for structured finance transactions.
- ABS Suite complements Moody’s Ki platform, the next-generation version of Moody’s ABS System.
- Terms of the transaction were not disclosed, and it will not have a material impact on Moody’s 2019 financial results.
- The transaction was funded with cash on hand.
- MCO is -0.8% to $199.94
- Source: Press Release