Retail in retreat on growth concerns

Retail stocks are slumping amid growing recession concerns stirred up by yesterday's weak manufacturing print.
Notable decliners on the day include Signet Jewelers (SIG -3.6%), Rite Aid (RAD -2.1%), Best Buy (BBY -3.3%), L Brands (LB -4%), Big Lots (BIG -4.7%), GameStop (GME -3.2%), Etsy (ETSY -2.7%), Macy's (M -2.8%), Kohl's (KSS -3.3%), Five Below (FIVE -1.8%), Ulta Beauty (ULTA -2.3%), Tiffany (TIF -2.7%), Fossil (FOSL -4.5%), Designer Brands (DBI -3.2%), Michaels (MIK -3.8%), Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings (OLLI -3.9%), Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF -3.1%) and Capri Holdings (CPRI -4.6%).