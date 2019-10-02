Retail in retreat on growth concerns

Retail stocks are slumping amid growing recession concerns stirred up by yesterday's weak manufacturing print.

Notable decliners on the day include Signet Jewelers (SIG -3.6% ), Rite Aid (RAD -2.1% ), Best Buy (BBY -3.3% ), L Brands (LB -4% ), Big Lots (BIG -4.7% ), GameStop (GME -3.2% ), Etsy (ETSY -2.7% ), Macy's (M -2.8% ), Kohl's (KSS -3.3% ), Five Below (FIVE -1.8% ), Ulta Beauty (ULTA -2.3% ), Tiffany (TIF -2.7% ), Fossil (FOSL -4.5% ), Designer Brands (DBI -3.2% ), Michaels (MIK -3.8% ), Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings (OLLI -3.9% ), Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF -3.1% ) and Capri Holdings (CPRI -4.6% ).