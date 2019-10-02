U.S. can impose tariffs on EU exports in Airbus dispute, WTO rules

As expected, the World Trade Organization has issued a ruling in favor of the U.S. in the Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY) subsidies dispute, which will allow the U.S. to initiate $7.5B in tariffs on European Union imports.

The ruling relates to Airbus subsidies that the Trump administration believes are illegal.

The USTR has an open proposal to initiate new tariffs on EU imports including helicopters, copper alloys, aircraft, motorcycles, meat products and dairy products.

The EU has said it would respond with tariffs on U.S. goods including aircraft, chemicals, ketchup and agri-food products.

The WTO will rule on a separate EU case against U.S. subsidies to Boeing (NYSE:BA) - which it also has deemed illegal - in next year's H1 to determine the value of U.S. exports the EU would be permitted to hit with tariffs.