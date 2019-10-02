Inspire Investing launches international ESG faith-based ETF
Oct. 02, 2019 10:19 AM ETNorthern Lights Fund Trust IV - Inspire International ESG ETF (WWJD)WWJDBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Inspire Investing, a firm that specializes in index-based biblically responsible exchange-traded funds (ETFs), launches the Inspire International ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:WWJD), the firm's fifth fund in two years.
- The ETF is intended to provide "a way to invest in international companies without compromising on biblical values," said Inspire CEO Robert Netzly.
- The faith-based environmental, social, and governance ETF is comprised of 150 biblically aligned large-cap companies outside of the U.S. as measured by the Inspire Impact Score methodology, which is intended to measure a company's positive impact on the world.
- Expense ratio is 0.80%.
- WWJD is equally weighted, rebalanced quarterly, and reconstituted annually, requiring constituents to have a minimum $5B market cap or higher and be based outside of the U.S.