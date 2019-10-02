Inspire Investing launches international ESG faith-based ETF

  • Inspire Investing, a firm that specializes in index-based biblically responsible exchange-traded funds (ETFs), launches the Inspire International ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:WWJD), the firm's fifth fund in two years.
  • The ETF is intended to provide "a way to invest in international companies without compromising on biblical values," said Inspire CEO Robert Netzly.
  • The faith-based environmental, social, and governance ETF is comprised of 150 biblically aligned large-cap companies outside of the U.S. as measured by the Inspire Impact Score methodology, which is intended to measure a company's positive impact on the world.
  • Expense ratio is 0.80%.
  • WWJD is equally weighted, rebalanced quarterly, and reconstituted annually, requiring constituents to have a minimum $5B market cap or higher and be based outside of the U.S.
