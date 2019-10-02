Microsoft unveils Surface Laptop 3, Surface Pro 7 (updated)

Updated 11:09 a.m.: The latest announcement is the Surface Neo, a small dual-screen device that the company thinks is the "next category" between laptops and tablets. A 360-degree hinge opens up to two 9-inch displays, and it features a removable keyboard along with a pen docked to the back. Intel's inside.

Updated 10:58 a.m.: Microsoft has announced the Surface Pro X, an ARM-powered model promising all-day battery life. It's the first ARM-based Surface since the Surface 2 in 2013, and features a 13-inch display and a custom version of Qualcomm's (NASDAQ:QCOM) Snapdragon 8cx processor called the SQ1. It's the thinnest Surface yet. Available Nov. 5 starting at $999.

Update: The Surface Pro 7 also gets a USB-C port and some updated internals to go with the same general look and 12.3-in display.

The Surface Pro 7 is $749, available for pre-order today, and ships October 22.

Microsoft (MSFT -2% ) announces the Surface 3, which includes 13.5- and 15-in versions (the latter with an AMD (AMD -0.1% ) rather than Intel (INTC -1.6% ) processor) and the long-awaited USB-C port.

The company says the Surface 3 is two times faster than the Surface 2 and three times faster than Apple's MacBook Air.

Preorders are available today with shipping on October 22. The 13-in. model starts at $999 and the 15-in. at $1,199.