Norway sovereign fund to drop oil explorers, keep refiners

Norway's $1.1T sovereign wealth fund will divest companies that are focused solely on oil and gas exploration and production to help shield itself from a long-term decline in oil prices, the country's finance ministry says.

The world's biggest sovereign fund will continue to maintain stakes in refiners and other downstream companies, and an earlier decision to keep investments in integrated oil firms, including Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) and Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), also remains in force and was not part of the latest review.

The government did not name the companies that will be excluded following the latest decision, but a Reuters review determined that stakes in U.S. oil firms ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) and Hess (NYSE:HES) likely would be sold.

Norway's majority ownership of Equinor (NYSE:EQNR), which is held independently from the fund, was not subject to review.