Senators press tech firms on 'deepfake' technology

Two senators have sent letters to key online media giants, expressing worry about "deepfake" technology allowing for audiovisual fabrications and their use in disinformation campaigns.

Sens. Mark Warner and Marco Rubio wrote the letters to companies including Facebook (FB -0.4% ), YouTube (GOOG -2.2% , GOOGL -2.2% ), Twitter (TWTR -1.8% ) and Twitch (AMZN -1.5% ) ahead of next year's U.S. presidential election.

"Given your company's role as an online media platform, it will be on the front lines in detecting deepfakes, and determining how to handle the publicity surrounding them," the senators write.

They follow that with several questions for the companies regarding policies, technical detection abilities and approaches for dealing with the technology.

Deepfake technology allows for convincing substitution of faces and voices in video and audio files, useful in creating false news and malicious hoaxes.