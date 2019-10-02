Delta's costs update hangs over airline sector

Airline stocks are down on macroeconomic concerns and with Delta Air Lines (DAL -5.3%) lifting its cost outlook for Q3 and the full year.
The airline points to employee wage increases and elevated maintenance costs as factors in the revised CASM guidance. The guidance adjustment is notable considering Delta doesn't have the Boeing 737 Max overhang like some peers.
Decliners include United Airlines (UAL -4.3%), Mesa Air (MESA -5.1%), Spirit Airlines (SAVE -2.9%), Azul (AZUL -2.9%), American Airlines (AAL -3.7%), Alaska Air Group (ALK -4.1%), Southwest Airlines (LUV -3.2%), Gol Linhas (GOL -1.8%), JetBlue (JBLU -1.8%) and Avianca Holdings (AVH -3%).
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox