Assured Guaranty picks apart Puerto Rico Oversight Board debt plan

Assured Guaranty (AGO -1.5% ) objects to the Financial Oversight & Management Board's plan to restructure Puerto Rico's debt, saying it's based on a number of terms that AGO believes violates Puerto Rico law, its constitution and Promesa.

Notes that the plan was developed in the absence of consensual talks with the island's long-term and largest creditors.

Says the Oversight Board has produced fiscal plans without appropriate input from long-term creditors, based on "unrealistic and inaccurate financial assumptions and projections."

"Continuing with the Oversight Board’s current approach, in Assured Guaranty’s view, will not restore capital market access for Puerto Rico or ensure a solid and stable economic future for the island and its residents," AGO said in a statement.

Late last week, the Oversight Board proposed a plan of adjustment that reduces the commonwealth's $35B of total liabilities to $12B, and, with Cofina debt restructuring, would cut annual debt service to just under 9% of own-source revenue vs. almost 30% of government revenue before Promesa.

By specific types of the debt, the plan's recovery terms include: 36% reduction for holders of GO bonds before 2012, a 28% reduction for holders of PBA bonds issued before 2012, an 87% reduction for holders of ERS bonds.

The settlement offer includes the following terms for selling bondholders: a 55%-65% reduction for holders of challenged GO bonds and commonwealth guaranteed claims and a 42% reduction for holders of challenged PBA bonds.

