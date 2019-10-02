Fiat Chrysler Automobiles tops U.S. sales estimates

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) reports U.S. sales were flat compared to a year ago at 565,034 units. The tally beat the consensus estimate for a 2% drop in unit sales.

Unit sales by brand: Jeep -2% to 245,474 units; Chrysler -23% to 29,544; Dodge -4% to 104,146; Fiat -38% to 2,360; Alfa Romeo -27% to 4,310.

Standing out during the month, Jeep Wrangler sales were up 3% to 59,035 units during the month and ProMaster Van sales rose 30% to 14,589 units.

"Lower interest rates, a stable economy and consumer enthusiasm bolster our belief that new vehicle sales in the U.S. are heading for a strong finish," says Fiat U.S. sales chief Reid Bigland.

YTD Fiat sales in the U.S. are down 1% to 1,661,144 units.