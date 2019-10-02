Atlantic Power inks new energy supply deal for B.C. biomass plant

Atlantic Power (AT -0.4% ) says it signed a new 10-year energy purchase agreement with BC Hydro for its Williams Lake biomass plant in British Columbia.

The plant had been operating under a short-term agreement since April 2018, which expired on Sept. 30.

The contract calls for Williams Lake to receive a fixed price per MWh of generated power that escalates annually with British Columbia's consumer price index.

With the long-term EPA now in place, AT says it is evaluating fuel supply options and plans to provide EBITDA guidance for Williams Lake under the new contract at a later date.