Streaming survey says Netflix will be fine

A survey of streaming customers conducted by Piper Jaffray came back positive for Netflix (NFLX -0.9% ).

The firm says 75% of respondents indicated they do not plan to subscribe to Disney+ or Apple TV+. "For those that do expect to use one of these offerings, the vast majority expect to also maintain their Netflix subscription," updates PJ analyst Michael Olson.

"Most existing Netflix subscribers appear to be trending towards multiple streaming video subscriptions, especially as many continue to reduce their spend on traditional TV offerings," adds Olson.