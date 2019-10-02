InterDigital issues Q3 guidance

InterDigital (IDCC -0.6% ) expects Q3 revenue to be between $71M - $74M, including less than $1M in non-recurring revenue.

Forecasts operating expenses to be ~$10M higher than Q2 due to litigation and recurring expenses associated with acquisition of Technicolor R&I team, as well as non-recurring integration costs.

The company expects to record a one-time net gain of $5M-7M, resulting from Q3 sale of the Hillcrest product business, which is expected to be partly offset by a partial impairment of a long-term investment.