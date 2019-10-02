BP's Dudley affirms retirement plan but no decision yet on timing

BP CEO Bob Dudley confirms reports that he will step down but says the company's board has not yet decided on the timing.

Dudley told reporters at the Russia Energy Week conference in Moscow that he has long intended to step down at the age of 65, which he will reach in September 2020.

Dudley took over as BP's CEO in 2010 in the wake of the Deepwater Horizon disaster in the Gulf of Mexico that caused the biggest oil spill in U.S. history and killed 11 people; the company's London-traded shares have gained 14% in the decade Dudley has been at the helm.