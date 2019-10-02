Microsoft announces Surface Duo phone featuring Android

One new surprise coming out of the Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Surface event: a new phone.
The company had just introduced a dual-screen hinged Surface, the Surface Neo, before showing a video that showed off what looked like a smaller Neo easily held in one hand.
That's the Surface Duo, a 360-degree hinged device with 5.6-inch screens that includes partnership with Google (GOOG -2.5%, GOOGL -2.6%) to bring Android apps into the product.
Like the Neo, the Surface Duo will arrive for the 2020 holiday season.
MSFT shares have steadied during the event (now wrapping up), down 2.2% on the day.
