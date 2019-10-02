Microsoft announces Surface Duo phone featuring Android

One new surprise coming out of the Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Surface event: a new phone.

The company had just introduced a dual-screen hinged Surface, the Surface Neo, before showing a video that showed off what looked like a smaller Neo easily held in one hand.

That's the Surface Duo, a 360-degree hinged device with 5.6-inch screens that includes partnership with Google (GOOG -2.5% , GOOGL -2.6% ) to bring Android apps into the product.

Like the Neo, the Surface Duo will arrive for the 2020 holiday season.