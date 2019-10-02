Orion Group receives contract awards of ~$14M
- Orion Group (ORN -1.4%) announced contract awards totaling ~$14M. Company’s Marine segment has been awarded two contracts from the US Army Corps of Engineers.
- The first project calls for dredging of the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway from Freeport Harbor to the upper Matagorda Bay in Brazoria and Matagorda counties. The work is valued at ~$6.6M and is expected to be completed in 3Q20.
- The second award, with a value of ~$7.8M, will dredge the GIWW between Corpus Christi and Port Isabel and the channel to Harlingen in Kennedy, Willacy and Cameron counties. This project is expected to be completed by 4Q20.