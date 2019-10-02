WWE -5.6% as Needham cuts targets on offshore worries
Oct. 02, 2019
- World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) is 5.6% lower after Needham cut its price target, pointing to concerns about offshore rights (particularly in India).
- The firm cut its target to $88 from $100, now implying 31% upside from today's lower price.
- Analyst Laura Martin cut 2020 estimates on "uncertainty" including India, the company's third-largest market, where it doesn't yet have a rights renewal. The current deal goes through January.
- She's cut offshore content rights estimates to $152M from $208M as observers wait for more visibility from the company, which won't issue guidance until it's renewed all regions.
- Meanwhile, Consumer Edge Research initiated coverage of WWE at Equal Weight, with a $75 price target vs. the current $67.21.